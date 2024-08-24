Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.12. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares changing hands.
Opsens Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.
About Opsens
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Opsens
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.