Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.58

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.47. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 67,439 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market cap of $101.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 329,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

