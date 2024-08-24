Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.36

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.36 ($11.51) and traded as low as €10.17 ($11.30). Orange shares last traded at €10.28 ($11.42), with a volume of 3,421,220 shares.

Orange Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.36.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

