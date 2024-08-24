OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.98. Approximately 16,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 170,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $717.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.19.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,952,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 87,657 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 649.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 58,104 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

