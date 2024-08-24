Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 2.7%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 113,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,275,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Oscar Health Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83, a PEG ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $4,117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 507,009 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

