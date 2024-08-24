OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $172.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

OSI Systems stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $158.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares in the company, valued at $44,638,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,974 shares of company stock worth $7,013,780. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,193.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 271.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $921,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.