Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Shares Down 2.9%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.05. 7,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 37,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

ODV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Financial cut their price target on Osisko Development from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$260.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

