Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.