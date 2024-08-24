Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $616.65

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 616.65 ($8.01) and traded as low as GBX 595.67 ($7.74). Pacific Horizon Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 597 ($7.76), with a volume of 281,730 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 616.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 605.66. The stock has a market cap of £541.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.37 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Pacific Horizon Investment Trust news, insider Roger Yates purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.26) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($123,960.50). Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

