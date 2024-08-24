PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $417.35

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.35 ($5.42) and traded as low as GBX 398.20 ($5.17). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 404 ($5.25), with a volume of 126,447 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 480 ($6.24) to GBX 440 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PageGroup from GBX 600 ($7.80) to GBX 550 ($7.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PageGroup

PageGroup Trading Up 0.5 %

PageGroup Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 417.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 441.81. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,525.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 10,625.00%.

PageGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.