PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $14.59

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $13.75. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 1,573,153 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

