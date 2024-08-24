Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.71

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.71 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.35 ($0.41), with a volume of 4389744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.85 ($0.40).

Several research firms have recently commented on PAF. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.40) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.49) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.28. The stock has a market cap of £585.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,016.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

