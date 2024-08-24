Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $45.93 on Friday. Papa Johns International has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. CWM LLC raised its position in Papa Johns International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 6.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

