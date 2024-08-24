Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.99

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.99 and traded as high as $18.95. Park City Group shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 47,631 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.14 million, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

