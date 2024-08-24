Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.99

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.99 and traded as high as $18.95. Park City Group shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 47,631 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Park City Group
Park City Group Price Performance
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Park City Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.