Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.99

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.99 and traded as high as $20.74. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 39,055 shares changing hands.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $248.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $151,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.