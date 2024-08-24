Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 238,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 665,014 shares.The stock last traded at $584.24 and had previously closed at $582.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $665,188,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,878,000 after buying an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

