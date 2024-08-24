&Partners Acquires 13,716 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

&Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

