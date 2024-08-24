&Partners Acquires 4,936 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

&Partners lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 31,080.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,282 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,272 shares of company stock valued at $16,438,942. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SNA stock opened at $283.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.69.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.
Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
