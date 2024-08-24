&Partners Acquires 4,936 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

&Partners lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 31,080.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,282 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,272 shares of company stock valued at $16,438,942. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $283.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.69.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.