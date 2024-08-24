&Partners Acquires New Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

&Partners bought a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 112,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,975,000 after purchasing an additional 185,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 63,915 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter worth about $6,673,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 385,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

BrightView Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

