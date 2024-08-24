&Partners Acquires Shares of 111,628 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,628 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after buying an additional 186,570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,341,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 709,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 145.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 251,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
Shares of AG opened at $5.79 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -6.25%.
First Majestic Silver Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
