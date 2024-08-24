&Partners Boosts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

&Partners raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $85.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

