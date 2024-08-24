&Partners Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

&Partners increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 872,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 835,719 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,626,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 760,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509,717 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

