&Partners Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

&Partners grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $439.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $449.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.45.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

