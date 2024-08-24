&Partners Boosts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

&Partners increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,606 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

