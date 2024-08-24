&Partners Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

&Partners raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,224,220 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 487,140 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,292,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

