&Partners Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

&Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 173.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 134,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VBK opened at $262.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.40.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What is a support level?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.