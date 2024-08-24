&Partners Buys 4,948 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

&Partners boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145,423 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 71,274 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

