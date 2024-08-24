&Partners Buys 5,055 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

&Partners grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.34%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.03%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 2,315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

