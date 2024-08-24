&Partners Buys 6,159 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

&Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPG. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,856,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,643,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1,331.1% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $586.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.