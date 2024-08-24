&Partners Buys 6,159 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

&Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPG. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,856,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,643,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1,331.1% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $586.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
