&Partners Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

&Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV stock opened at $186.93 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.92. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

