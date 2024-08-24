&Partners Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

&Partners raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 447.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,859,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 202,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

