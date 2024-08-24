&Partners Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

&Partners grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

