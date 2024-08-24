&Partners Has $1.40 Million Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

&Partners decreased its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned 0.10% of Ready Capital worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 95,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

