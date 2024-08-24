&Partners Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

&Partners increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ opened at $72.34 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

