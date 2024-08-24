&Partners Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

&Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. &Partners owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $52.91 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

