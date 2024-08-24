&Partners Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

&Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,516,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,882,000.

XMHQ stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

