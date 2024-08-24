&Partners Has $629,000 Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

&Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $98.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.85.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

