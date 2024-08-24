&Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

&Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,688 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 833,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 463,697 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,575,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 222,908 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $25.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $477.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.