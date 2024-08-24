&Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

&Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,688 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 833,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 463,697 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,575,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 222,908 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $25.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $477.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.
About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
