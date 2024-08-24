&Partners Invests $657,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

&Partners purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $570,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after buying an additional 3,980,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,789,000 after buying an additional 2,208,081 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Shares of PPL opened at $31.78 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

