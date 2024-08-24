&Partners Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 131.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $422.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

