&Partners Makes New $654,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

&Partners bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after acquiring an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,414,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,049,000 after purchasing an additional 109,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,250,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $302.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.48 and its 200-day moving average is $347.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.