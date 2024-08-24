&Partners Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

&Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,209,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after buying an additional 114,327 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,862,000.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $70.26.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

