&Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $108.32.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

