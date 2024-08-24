&Partners Purchases 10,290 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

&Partners grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Shell were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

