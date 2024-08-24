&Partners Purchases 14,791 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

&Partners grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter worth $726,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 390,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 51,465 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth $147,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

TAIL opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

