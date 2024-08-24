&Partners Purchases 3,584 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

&Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHX opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

