&Partners Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

