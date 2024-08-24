&Partners Purchases Shares of 22,254 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 484,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 445,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,408,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

