&Partners Purchases Shares of 597 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $932,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.45.

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,199.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,088.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,003.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,203.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

