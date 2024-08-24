&Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

&Partners boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $207,850,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,585,000 after acquiring an additional 507,177 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CP opened at $82.03 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

